Gibraltar police call for witnesses after car fires in Witham's Road Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything which could have been related to the incident

The police in Gibraltar are calling for information from anybody who was in the Witham's Road in the South District around 10.30pm on Wednesday evening (19 January), when they received a call from a member of the public saying a car was on fire. Two others parked nearby also suffered some fire damage.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything which could have been related to the incident. They are also keen to see any video footage of the incident.

Anyone who thinks they may have useful information can call the RGP on 200 72500 and ask to speak to the Duty Officer or contact them at www.police.gi/report-online