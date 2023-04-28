Picardo sends message for workers' holiday

Sections
Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo has highlighted the role played by working people in the life of the Rock in an official message to mark Monday's May Day. He paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the "working class" throughout history and went on to highlight the measures his government is taking to ease the burden on households during economic uncertainty.
