Picardo sends message for workers' holiday He expressed his appreciation for workers in Gibraltar, explaining plans to support them during this time of economic uncertainty

N.Hesketh Gibraltar

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo has highlighted the role played by working people in the life of the Rock in an official message to mark Monday's May Day. He paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the "working class" throughout history and went on to highlight the measures his government is taking to ease the burden on households during economic uncertainty.