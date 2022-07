Nine local artists to exhibit in Bermondsey, London The nine artists will be representing Gibraltar at the Bermondsey Project Space in London

Nine local artists will be representing Gibraltar at a special exhibition in Bermondsey Project Space, in London, in September, as part of the National Week celebrations. The aim is to put the Rock on the artistic map and provide a snapshot of what Gibraltar means to the community. Bermondsey Project Space is a flagship venue for both emerging and established artists.