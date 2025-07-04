New police commissioner takes over the reins in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:31 Compartir

Gibraltar's new police commissioner, Owain Richards, officially took office on Tuesday this week in a special Cabinet session led by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Picardo welcomed Richards to the Rock and outlined government priorities, particularly regarding the pending EU Treaty implementation. Picardo briefed Richards on the administration's perspective regarding events over the past five years, including former commissioner Ian McGrail's early retirement and ongoing Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) matters.

The government emphasised its commitment to working with Commissioner Richards throughout his tenure. Officials expressed particular interest in leveraging his expertise for EU Treaty implementation, especially in police work areas critical to the government and Gibraltar's citizens.

The appointment comes as Gibraltar prepares for significant changes in its EU relationship, with policing expected to play a key role.