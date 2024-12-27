Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sir Ben Bathurst (l) with Fabian Picardo. SUR
New Governor of Gibraltar delivers his first Christmas message
Treaty negotiations

Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst KCVO, CBE, took up the roles of the Commander-in-Chief and Governor of Gibraltar in June this year

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 27 December 2024, 13:08

In his first Christmas address to the people of Gibraltar, new Governor Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst extended warm holiday wishes and expressed gratitude to everyone who had helped him and his wife settle in over the past six months.

During his speech, he addressed progress on the Treaty negotiations between Spain and the UK regarding Gibraltar. He expressed confidence, stating that "the Gibraltar and the UK negotiating teams are doing the most extraordinary job working through complex issues with our neighbours Spain and with the EU."

He acknowledged the challenges posed by uncertainty but reassured the public, saying, "You can rest assured that in the Chief Minister and the Attorney General, Gibraltar's voice is heard at every level, and your interests are being very well represented, held to account by His Majesty's Loyal Opposition."

Sir Benjamin also paid tribute to the men and women serving in Gibraltar's armed forces, as well as members of the Gibraltar police force, customs, coastguard, Border Force, and other agencies, along with the emergency services.

Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst moved into the Governor's official residence with his wife in June after the retirement of former governor Admiral Sir David Steele.

