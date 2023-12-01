A new definitive set of stamps released featuring King Charles III

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 1 December 2023, 17:40
Compartir
The Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have announced the launch of a new set of Definitive stamps.
The set of stamps feature a portrait of King Charles III, created by local Gibraltarian artist, Leslie Gaduzo. The design incorporates St Edward's Crown and the same oval border as the 2014 Definitive stamps. The bright colours differentiate between the denominations and will gradually replace the existing stocks.
Minister for Postal Services Nigel Feetham KC MP expressed his enthusiasm for the stamps, "This stamp set not only celebrates our enduring connection to the monarchy but also highlights the exceptional artistic talent thriving within our community."
The sets can be purchased from the Philatelic Shop at 104 Main Street or online: www.gibraltar-stamps.com
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.