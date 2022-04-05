Mayor of Gibraltar puts on his running shoes for a worthy cause Christian Santos will be running a 21-kilometre half-marathon along the Via Verde de la Sierra in May, in aid of the EV Foundation

Christian Santos, in the middle at the back, with some of the other runners. / sur

The mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, is getting "out of my comfort zone," as he puts it, and joining a team of ten people brought together by the EV Foundation to run a half-marathon.

The 21-kilometre event will take place on the Via Verde de la Sierra on Sunday 1 May. The mayor was approached in January to ask if he would consider participating, and, knowing that this would be a difficult challenge but for a worthy cause, he accepted and began training.

Mr Santos has been very involved with several local charities since becoming mayor on 1 June last year, as part of his We Are One campaign. He believes in helping to raise awareness of the work they do, which is why he is donning his running shoes and setting off on this half-marathon in the Spanish countryside.

He hopes that the event will bring further attention to the important work done by the EV Foundation in the community. Headed by founder Nicole Jones, the group works tirelessly to provide practical help to families who need support. This includes assistance with clothing and uniforms, tuition, study materials, home furnishings and domestic appliances, and help to find employment.

For further information or to donate, please email mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or phone (+350) 200 4759