Man charged with strangulation to face court in Gibraltar after allegedly assaulting woman

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 18 November 2024, 10:01

A man will appear before a judge in Gibralatar this Monday morning after being charged with three counts of strangulation on the Rock. Nathan Watson, 22, of Harbour Views Road, was also charged with threats to kill and two counts of common assault.

He was arrested after the Royal Gibraltar Police received a request for help about 5pm on Saturday involving a woman who had been assaulted.

Upon arrival at the property, several allegations were made against the suspect, leading to his arrest. Police then questioned him at New Mole House police station.

Watson was then charged on Sunday and remanded ahead of his court appearance at 10am today.