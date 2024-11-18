Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man charged with strangulation to face court in Gibraltar after allegedly assaulting woman
Crime

Man charged with strangulation to face court in Gibraltar after allegedly assaulting woman

The 22-year-old man is also charged with threats to kill and two counts of common assault

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 18 November 2024, 10:01

A man will appear before a judge in Gibralatar this Monday morning after being charged with three counts of strangulation on the Rock. Nathan Watson, 22, of Harbour Views Road, was also charged with threats to kill and two counts of common assault.

He was arrested after the Royal Gibraltar Police received a request for help about 5pm on Saturday involving a woman who had been assaulted.

Upon arrival at the property, several allegations were made against the suspect, leading to his arrest. Police then questioned him at New Mole House police station.

Watson was then charged on Sunday and remanded ahead of his court appearance at 10am today.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  2. 2 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  3. 3 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'
  4. 4 Hidden murals from two centuries ago discovered on Malaga city centre building
  5. 5 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  6. 6 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  7. 7 Hosts Spain crash out of Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga
  8. 8 Spain's Jorge Martín crowned MotoGP world champion
  9. 9 Spain's specialised guardians of the natural environment
  10. 10

    Nuts for nuts

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man charged with strangulation to face court in Gibraltar after allegedly assaulting woman