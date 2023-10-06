Last week of campaigning under way in Gibraltar ahead of general election The GSLP-Libs alliance, led by current Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, is hoping to stay in power but a Chronicle/GBC poll shows the GSD on equal support

Gibraltar goes to the polls next Thursday (12 October) in its general election. Up for grabs are the 17 seats in the Gibraltar Parliament.

Hoping to stay in power is current Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. Picardo is leader of the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP), which is repeating its alliance on the ballot papers with the Liberal Party of Gibraltar. Leader of the Liberal's, Dr Joseph Garcia, is currently Deputy Chief Minister. The coalition of the two parties, known as GSLP-Libs, won 10 seats last time round.

Hoping to stop a repeat of a GSLP-Libs' government is Keith Azopardi of Gibraltar Social Democrats (GSD) and Leader of the Opposition in the last parliament. Last time round his party took six seats.

The GSLP-Libs' manifesto is stressing the importance of continuity and experience. Their alliance is promising to work with the UK government to conclude a successful deal with the EU on free movement across the Spanish border and emphasising its record on healthcare and education.

The Social Democrats, which is a centre-right party, is promoting the need to cut bureaucracy, "corruption" and "a crisis in public finances".

An opinion poll for the Gibraltar Chronicle and GBC published on Thursday this week showed a very close race, with the GSD with a slight lead on 49.18% against Picardo's group's 48.65%.

Gibraltar's 33,000 population counts as a single constituency and voters will choose 10 candidates each from the list of 21 who are standing this time across all parties. Other than the main parties, there is one independent candidate. Almost half of existing members of parliament are standing down this time.