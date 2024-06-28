Gibraltar's ministry of Equality participates in Pride

Lgbt
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:11
Opciones para compartir
Gibraltar's ministry of Equality took part in the Rock's Pride celebrations which took place last Saturday in Casemates Square.
The event included stalls from different charities and voluntary groups and included live coverage by GBC radio.
Minister for Equality Christian Santos said, "This year's theme - Unity in Diversity - is a reminder that we are stronger together and that each individual in Gibraltar is of equal value and worth."
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.