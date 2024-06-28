Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Minister for Equality Christian Santos holds the LGBT flag. SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s ministry of Equality participates in Pride
Gibraltar's ministry of Equality participates in Pride

The event on the Rock included stalls from different charities and voluntary groups

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:11

Gibraltar's ministry of Equality took part in the Rock's Pride celebrations which took place last Saturday in Casemates Square.

The event included stalls from different charities and voluntary groups and included live coverage by GBC radio.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos said, "This year's theme - Unity in Diversity - is a reminder that we are stronger together and that each individual in Gibraltar is of equal value and worth."

