Gibraltar's classic vehicle association to hold annual rally on 20 May

A previous GCVA rally. SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s classic vehicle association to hold annual rally on 20 May

SUR in English

GIBRALTAR.

Friday, 12 May 2023, 11:01

The Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association has announced it will be holding its annual rally on Saturday 20 May.

Classic cars of all shapes, sizes and ages will park up in Casemates from 9am, for this 20th annual rally which gets bigger every year and is expected to attract more residents and tourists than ever.

After the static display, the vehicles will head off for a tour of Gibraltar - starting with a procession along Main Street at 4pm. The Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association (GCVA) was founded in 2001.

