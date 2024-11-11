Gibraltar remembers the fallen at British war memorial ceremony

SUR in English Monday, 11 November 2024, 12:26

Gibraltar's ceremony to mark Remembrance Sunday was held at the British War Memorial on Line Wall Road at noon, organised by HM Government of Gibraltar.

The service was led by the governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, in his capacity as the king's representative in Gibraltar.

He was accompanied by several members of the government of Gibraltar, headed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

Zoom The ceremony in Gibraltar on Sunday. SUR

A two-minutes' silence was observed and wreaths were laid as part of an inter-denominational service and the ceremony concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

Former servicemen and women wore their medals as did relatives of deceased services personnel.

Gibraltar was also represented at the UK National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, on Sunday. Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez was invited to lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Gibraltar to recognise the many lives lost by Gibraltarians in the service of the Crown, particularly in the two world wars.

Meanwhile, the Director of Gibraltar House Brussels, Daniel D’Amato MBE, was invited to lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Gibraltar at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Heverlee, Belgium. The cemetery is the final resting place for 984 WWI and WWII casualties from seven nations. Gibraltar’s participation at this Act of Remembrance was at the invitation of the Brussels Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Zoom Royal Gibraltar Police officers and civilian staff on Monday. SUR

On Monday, 11 November, Royal Gibraltar Police officers and civilian staff at New Mole House Police Station marked Armistice Day with the traditional two minutes' silence at 11am.