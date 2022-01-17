Gibraltar reduces period of self-isolation for positive Covid-19 cases, but under strict conditions The government says it is important to comply with the rules and not to become complacent. Anyone who fails to comply will be subject to a fixed penalty notice

New rules regarding self-isolation for people in Gibraltar who test positive for Covid-19 came into force on Saturday, 15 January. The period of self-isolation has now been reduced to 7 days after the day of the original positive PCR test, as long as certain conditions are met. These apply if the individual (aged 5 or over) has no symptoms on the days they take the following tests:

On day 6, they have to take a lateral flow test. If it is negative, they will receive an SMS from the health authority with an appointment to take another lateral flow test on day 7. This must be at least 24 hours since the test on day 6.

They must continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative result for the day 7 test. If the result of that test is negative, then they may leave self-isolation but must wear a mask when outside their home for the next 3 days.

If the day 6 or day 7 test is positive, the individual must complete a full 10 days of self-isolation after the day of the original positive PCR test.

Tests are conducted at the Rapid Test Facility outside Gibraltar International Airport, between 7.30am and 10am daily.

Individuals who leave self-isolation on or after day 7 are strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces until at least day 10 since testing positive.

There is no change to the guidance for close contacts. Unvaccinated contacts of positive Covid-19 cases are still required to self-isolate for 10 full days after their date of exposure to the virus.

Further information about the Covid regulations in Gibraltar can be found at www.covid.gi