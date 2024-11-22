Gibraltar divers in joint exercise with Moroccan navy

The joint operation was carried out in the Bay of Tangier.

SUR in English GIBRALTAR. Friday, 22 November 2024, 12:38

Military divers based in Gibraltar have recently joined forces with British naval vessel HMS Dagger to sail to Tangier and conduct a successful joint dive with the Royal Moroccan Navy for the first time.

The five divers and one engineer operated a Vahana-Class diving support boat. On arrival in Tangier, the team received a warm welcome from the members of the Royal Moroccan Navy.

The military personnel from Gibraltar also took part in a Remembrance service at St Andrew's Church in Tangier.