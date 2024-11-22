Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The joint operation was carried out in the Bay of Tangier. SUR
Gibraltar divers in joint exercise with Moroccan navy
Gibraltar divers in joint exercise with Moroccan navy

The military divers joined the British naval vessel HMS Dagger to sail to Tangier

GIBRALTAR.

Friday, 22 November 2024, 12:38

Military divers based in Gibraltar have recently joined forces with British naval vessel HMS Dagger to sail to Tangier and conduct a successful joint dive with the Royal Moroccan Navy for the first time.

The five divers and one engineer operated a Vahana-Class diving support boat. On arrival in Tangier, the team received a warm welcome from the members of the Royal Moroccan Navy.

The military personnel from Gibraltar also took part in a Remembrance service at St Andrew's Church in Tangier.

