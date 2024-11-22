Gibraltar divers in joint exercise with Moroccan navy

Gibraltar
Friday, 22 November 2024
Military divers based in Gibraltar have recently joined forces with British naval vessel HMS Dagger to sail to Tangier and conduct a successful joint dive with the Royal Moroccan Navy for the first time.
The five divers and one engineer operated a Vahana-Class diving support boat. On arrival in Tangier, the team received a warm welcome from the members of the Royal Moroccan Navy.
The military personnel from Gibraltar also took part in a Remembrance service at St Andrew's Church in Tangier.
