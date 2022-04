Gibraltar deaths from or with Covid now 102 A man in his eighties is the latest to die from the virus, as it contributed to his underlying conditions

A man in his eighties has died with Covid-19 in Gibraltar, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the coronavirus to 102. The news was announced by the government on Saturday, with deep condolences for his family and friends. He suffered from underlying conditions and died from heart failure, but had tested positive for Covid and it contributed to his death. People are being encouraged to have the fourth vaccine, which is now available.