Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Clockwise, from top left: Paul Pettitt, Rob Henderson, Asad Qureshi, Deb Bunt, Peter Berry and Sir Graham Brady.
First speakers for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024 announced
Art and culture

First speakers for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024 announced

The lineup for the annual event on the Rock includes an exciting range of authors

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:28

Opciones para compartir

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024 takes place on the Rock from November 11 to 17. This annual celebration of literature, history, and culture features book readings, discussions and workshops with renowned authors and speakers.

Signed up so far are: Sir Graham Brady, discussing his book Kingmaker, Secrets, Lies, and the Truth about Five Prime Ministers; Asad Qureshi, sharing his harrowing experience as a Taliban hostage and his book 165 Days - Prisoner of the Taliban; Deb Bunt and Peter Berry, who present Slow Puncture, Living Well with Dementia; Rob Henderson will talk about his book, Troubled- A Memoir of Foster Care, Family and Social Class and Paul Pettitt will talk on 25 years experience as a Palaeolithic archaeologist and his book Homo Sapiens Rediscovered, The Scientific Revolution Rewriting Our Origins.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 All set and raring to go for Malaga's spectacular summer fair
  2. 2 Torremolinos continues its fight to protect from the sun with state-of the-art pergolas
  3. 3 Malaga Airport risks meltdown in next few years if current five-year investment plan is not updated
  4. 4 Gibraltar drink-driver almost five times over limit is slapped with £2,342 fine and banned for 20 months
  5. 5 This is the programme of main events as Malaga gets ready to party during its massive August fair
  6. 6 Sanlúcar, horce racing on the beach on Spain's Costa de la Luz
  7. 7 One out of every five properties for sale for over one million euros in Spain is in Malaga province
  8. 8 Special bus service to connect Guadalhorce valley town with Malaga feria fairground
  9. 9 Over 7,200 tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed collected on western Costa del Sol beaches recycled
  10. 10 Arab Tourism Organisation presents Marbella with top award

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad