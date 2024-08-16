First speakers for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024 announced

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2024 takes place on the Rock from November 11 to 17. This annual celebration of literature, history, and culture features book readings, discussions and workshops with renowned authors and speakers.

Signed up so far are: Sir Graham Brady, discussing his book Kingmaker, Secrets, Lies, and the Truth about Five Prime Ministers; Asad Qureshi, sharing his harrowing experience as a Taliban hostage and his book 165 Days - Prisoner of the Taliban; Deb Bunt and Peter Berry, who present Slow Puncture, Living Well with Dementia; Rob Henderson will talk about his book, Troubled- A Memoir of Foster Care, Family and Social Class and Paul Pettitt will talk on 25 years experience as a Palaeolithic archaeologist and his book Homo Sapiens Rediscovered, The Scientific Revolution Rewriting Our Origins.