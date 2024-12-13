Easyjet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar to start from June Flights beginning in June to offer direct connection twice a week

SUR IN ENGLISH GIBRALTAR. Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:58

Easyjet announced the launch of a new route from Birmingham to Gibraltar last Wednesday.

The service will operate twice weekly, all-year-round on Thursdays and Sundays from June 2025 with seats available from £26.99.

The Birmingham Airport service will complement existing Easyjet routes to Gibraltar next summer from Bristol Airport, London Gatwick Airport and Manchester Airport, with a total of 13 weekly flights. The airline has seen an expansion of routes on its summer 2025 programme together with its growing tour operation, Easyjet holidays, which has also expanded its programme into Gibraltar.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Christian Santos said, "the Birmingham route had previously operated successfully for many years, and we are excited to see its return via Easyjet."