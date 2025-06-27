Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the youth club members and organisers. SUR
Dolphins Youth Club hosts summer barbecue

The event featured an open mic session where young people showcased their skills, including guitar playing, DJing, and a mini fashion show

Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:22

Dolphins Youth Club's annual summer community barbecue was attended by a large number of members and families.

The event featured an open mic session where young people showcased their skills, including guitar playing, DJing, and a mini fashion show.

