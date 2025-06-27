Community spirit
Dolphins Youth Club hosts summer barbecue
The event featured an open mic session where young people showcased their skills, including guitar playing, DJing, and a mini fashion show
SUR in English
Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:22
Dolphins Youth Club's annual summer community barbecue was attended by a large number of members and families.
The event featured an open mic session where young people showcased their skills, including guitar playing, DJing, and a mini fashion show.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.