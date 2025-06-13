Deal 'doesn't change' UK or Spanish position on sovereignty

D. Hernández / SUR Madrid / Malaga. Friday, 13 June 2025, 10:33 | Updated 10:46h. Compartir

It has taken five years and many rounds of intense negotiations for Britain and the European Union to reach an agreement on Gibraltar.

On Wednesday this week it was announced that a solution had been found for Gibraltar, which had been in limbo since Brexit.

The agreement, once signed, will set up a double line of passport control at Gibraltar's airport and port, with checks to be carried out by Gibraltarian officials first then Spanish authorities.

This will eliminate the land border passport and customs checks between Spain and the Rock and the notorious delays that come with them.

Some 15,000 people cross in and out every day to work as well as tourists. Some "90 per cent" of people flying into Gibraltar cross straight into Spain at the moment anyway.

The text must still be finalised and agreed by the British parliament and the EU, with the detailed document not expected to be ready before the autumn, although the basis will be a proposed agreement from 2020, Gibraltar's chief minister has said.

In a joint statement from Brussels, all sides announced that a "conclusive political agreement on the core aspects of the future agreement between the EU and the UK in respect of Gibraltar", had been made, a pact that "does not prejudice" the legal positions of both Spain and the UK regarding sovereignty and jurisdiction.

Once the agreement comes into force, the date of which is unknown, Gibraltar will be treated as if part of the Schengen common travel area, where passports do not need to be shown between countries.

Albares, Šefcovič, Lammy and Picardo.

Spanish police in Gibraltar

On Wednesday, both parties agreed that Spain will be responsible for conducting Schengen controls - rejecting the UK proposal that staff from the EU's Frontex border agency carry out these checks. Until now, the presence of Spanish police in Gibraltar had been one of the main obstacles in the negotiations.

However, quite where these will be sited within the airport terminal, which is alongside the existing border fence with Spain, appeared still to be a point for negotiation.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy defended the deal as a "practical solution", likening the checks to those already in place on Eurostar trains connecting the UK with France.

In a bid to end Spain's common complaint, that cheap cigarettes from Gibraltar flood its market, they also agreed on principles of levels of tax to be applied in Gibraltar to products such as tobacco.

Other important points

Other important aspects include cooperation in combating money laundering and safeguarding the rights of cross-border workers. Gibraltar Airport should also now be able to take flights from other EU countries, boosting tourism.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that this is a "historic and definitive" agreement that marks a "turning point" in relations with the UK.

His British counterpart David Lammy emphasised that the commitments reached "protect British sovereignty" and put an end to years of "uncertainty" after Brexit.

The busy border crossing. SUR Relief over the agreement inthe Campo de Gibraltar area on the Spanish side The economy of a large swathe of territory inside Spain on the other side of the crossing from Gibraltar - an area known as the Campo de Gibraltar - depends largely on Gibraltar itself. Thousands of workers cross from Spain to the Rock daily and local suppliers sell their goods and services. So there was relief this week that a deal to keep the border free-flowing between the two was on its way, removing the historic hold-ups. The president of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, welcomed the agreement, although he called for caution, stating that we should "wait to see how it develops and not give up Spanish [claims to] sovereignty" over the Rock. Juan Franco, the mayor of La Línea, the first town across the border, commented on the agreement, saying that the situation had been "on a cliff edge," adding, "This is a historic day to be happy, as it addresses the main problem, which is the border crossing."

The chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, who stressed that he had been closely involved in the talks, said, "We have reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar's economy and allows businesses to plan for the long term once again."

Quick visit to the Rock

Before travelling to Brussels, the UK foreign secretary paid a lightning visit to Gibraltar on Wednesday morning with his minister for Europe, Stephen Doughty.

Lammy met with the Gibraltar government cabinet and business leaders ahead of flying to Brussels with the chief minister for the announcement.