Covid-19 cases rise in Gibraltar, but few people need hospital treatment

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar had risen to 557 on Thursday (30 December), of whom 541 are residents and 16 are visitors. Although no exact figure for the number of people who have the Omicron variant was given on Thursday, the previous day the figure was reported to be 168.

There was one person in the Critical Care unit, but no patients in the hospital Covid ward and no cases in Elderly Residential Services. A further 796 people are in self-isolation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Gibraltar has carried out 447,487 tests and there have been 8,533 cases of Covid-19 on the Rock.