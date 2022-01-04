Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Gibraltar The Royal Gibraltar Police are advising people who want to use the coronavirus drive-through test centre that it is better to go on foot instead, because of the high demand and queues of vehicles

The Royal Gibraltar Police are advising people who want to use the Covid-19 drive-through test centre that it is better to go on foot instead, because of the high demand.

The RGP tweeted this morning (Tuesday, 4 January) that the waiting time for vehicles was between an hour and one and a half hours. This follows a busy weekend for the Contact Tracing Bureau in Gibraltar, which experienced a high volume of calls and warned that this was slowing down their system. The Bureau issued a statement asking people to remember that they will receive a text message if they have been traced as being in contact with someone who has Covid, followed by a phone call, and should self-isolate as soon as the text message comes through.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose sharply over the New Year weekend. Figures released by the government on Monday showed that there had been 95 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 723 (694 residents and 29 visitors). Two people are in the hospital Covid ward, but none in the Critical Care unit and there are no cases in Elderly Residential Services. The figures also showed that 950 people were in self-isolation.