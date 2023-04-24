Coronation events lined up in Gibraltar ahead of the day when King Charles will be crowned A parade, which will involve British Forces Gibraltar and all of the Rock's essential services, will take place on 3 May

Anthony Piovesan Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Gibraltar government has announced a series of events ahead of Saturday, 6 May when King Charles III will be crowned.

A Coronation parade, organised by the the Ministry of Defence and which would involve British Forces Gibraltar and all of Gibraltar’s essential services, will take place at Convent Place on Wednesday, 3 May at 6pm.

Then the next day, 4 May, will see the Governor Sir David Steel and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo tour every school on the Rock and join in their respective Coronation celebrations, which will include garden parties, assemblies and concerts. The pair will then travel to the UK to represent Gibraltar at the Coronation. A large screen in the Casemates square will livestream the entire event.

Picardo said: “I look forward to celebrating the Coronation here in Gibraltar with the parade at Convent Place and also by visiting our local schools and being able to enjoy this momentous occasion with them.

"I am also particularly honoured to have been invited, alongside His Excellency the Governor, to attend His Majesty’s Coronation in London and look forward to proudly representing the Government and people of Gibraltar at this important celebration."

The Coronation is a solemn religious service, followed by a celebration. “The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s Coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The service, along with the parades to and from the abbey, will run for several hours. The king and queen will also appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other family members.

The Westminster Abbey service in London will begin at 11am (UK time) on 6 May, some eight months after the funeral of Elizabeth II.