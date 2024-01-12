Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Clubhouse Gibraltar members. SUR
Clubhouse Gibraltar offers fitness project for people with mental illness
Health

Clubhouse Gibraltar offers fitness project for people with mental illness

The main objective is to provide social and educational support in exercise and nutrition, to motivate and to help maintain progress

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 12 January 2024, 16:35

Compartir

In collaboration with Raul Mesa Fitness, Clubhouse Gibraltar is offering a fitness and wellbeing programme to promote a healthy lifestyle among its members.

Raul Mesa, a certified fitness and nutrition coach, has volunteered his services to help them achieve this goal.

The main objective is to provide social and educational support in exercise and nutrition, to motivate and to help maintain progress.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Many parts of the Costa del Sol will face water cuts in March if it does not rain soon
  2. 2 Fuengirola to reduce water pressure from Monday, leaving many homes and businesses without water overnight
  3. 3 Big-name Brit acts head to Marbella this summer
  4. 4 HMS Richmond stops off in Gibraltar on the way to Red Sea
  5. 5 Five regions of Spain legally allowed to revoke mandatory face mask requirement in health facilities, if they so wish
  6. 6 Single women and pet lovers gear up for San Anton festivities in Mijas
  7. 7 New 'smart' pedestrian crossings rolled out in Torremolinos, and this is where they are
  8. 8 Holiday booking website reveals cheapest and most expensive resorts on the Costa del Sol for rentals
  9. 9 'The mafia boss who took us to the Canary Islands in a small boat cut my arm with a machete and robbed me'
  10. 10 Seville: A Phoenician seafarer's gift

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad