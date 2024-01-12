Clubhouse Gibraltar offers fitness project for people with mental illness

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 12 January 2024, 16:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

In collaboration with Raul Mesa Fitness, Clubhouse Gibraltar is offering a fitness and wellbeing programme to promote a healthy lifestyle among its members.

Raul Mesa, a certified fitness and nutrition coach, has volunteered his services to help them achieve this goal.

The main objective is to provide social and educational support in exercise and nutrition, to motivate and to help maintain progress.