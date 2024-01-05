Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Albert Isola, Jack Prior; Lawrence Podesta and Terence Lopez. SUR
Chief Minister Picardo congratulates Gibraltar's New Year Honours winners
New Year Honours

Chief Minister Picardo congratulates Gibraltar's New Year Honours winners

Among those honoured are former minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola, CEO of Gibraltar International Bank Lawrence Podesta, champion rower Jack Prior and director of the Gibraltar air terminal Terence Lopez

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 5 January 2024, 17:35

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has congratulated the Gibraltarian recipients of New Year's Honours Awards.

Among the winners is former minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola who will receive a CBE.

A recipient of an OBE for his services to banking in Gibraltar will be Lawrence Podesta, CEO of Gibraltar International Bank from its start in 2014 until his retirement earlier this year. Podesta worked closely with Albert Isola on behalf of the Gibraltar Government to create a retail bank owned by the people of Gibraltar.

Gibraltar Award

There were also two locals honoured with the Gibraltar Awards. Jack Prior, champion rower for the British team, and Terence Lopez, director of the Gibraltar air terminal.

Picardo said, "Jack has made all of Gibraltar proud with his magnificent achievements and, in particular, how he has flown the Gibraltar flag internationally as part of the British Family of Nations in sport. Jack's achievements are, no doubt, inspiring other young people in sport in Gibraltar."

Picardo continued, "Terence has dedicated so much of his life to Gibraltar Airport that today this recognition will be well received throughout Gibraltar by all those who have benefited from his expertise and commitment."

