The Sunborn Yacht Hotel Gibraltar. sunborngibraltar.com
Business Travel Association to hold autumn conference in Gibraltar
The BTA focuses on delivering practical solutions to challenges and market changes, as well as supporting sustainability, and the well-being of people who travel

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 2 February 2024, 12:55

The BTA's annual autumn conference will be held in Gibraltar between 29 September and 2 October. The event brings together hundreds of industry stakeholders, high-ranking executives and companies to foster collaboration across business sectors and to discuss making tangible sustainability commitments.

According to an Info Gibraltar press release, the association has chosen Gibraltar because of "its strategic location" and its "status as an economic hub, which together with its growing tourism industry, particularly for business travellers with its excellent meeting and events facilities", makes it an ideal location for the conference.

The conference will be held onboard the Sunborn Yacht Hotel Gibraltar.

