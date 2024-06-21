Bluefin tuna 2024 open season starts in Gibraltar

Fishing
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Friday, 21 June 2024, 17:15
Opciones para compartir
The Gibraltar government has announced the start of open season for bluefin tuna in Gibraltar's territorial waters.
Anglers have been reminded that a Class K licence is required to fish for bluefin tuna and there will be a total allowable catch of 25 tonnes this year.
Gibraltar closely controls the fishing of the tuna to ensure its sustainability.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.