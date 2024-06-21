Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bluefin tuna 2024 open season starts in Gibraltar
Fishing

There will be a total allowable catch of 25 tonnes this year

SUR in English

Friday, 21 June 2024, 17:15

The Gibraltar government has announced the start of open season for bluefin tuna in Gibraltar's territorial waters.

Anglers have been reminded that a Class K licence is required to fish for bluefin tuna and there will be a total allowable catch of 25 tonnes this year.

Gibraltar closely controls the fishing of the tuna to ensure its sustainability.

