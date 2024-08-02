Artist paints mural on entrance to WWII tunnels in Gibraltar

Heritage
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:44
Opciones para compartir
As the refurbishment of the tunnel complex is nearing completion, acclaimed artist Jessica Darch has created a huge mural celebrating Gibraltar's rich military heritage and natural history.
The mural, which spans the 8x5-metre wall at the entrance to Hay's Level, incorporates one of Gibraltar's national flowers, the campion, alongside a collection of migrating birds of prey. It also includes the Latin motto Montis Insignia Calpe (Insignia of the Mountain of Calpe); Mons Calpe was the Latin name of the Rock of Gibraltar.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.