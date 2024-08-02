Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The mural. SUR
Artist paints mural on entrance to WWII tunnels in Gibraltar
Heritage

Artist paints mural on entrance to WWII tunnels in Gibraltar

Jessica Darch has created a huge mural celebrating the Rock's rich military heritage and natural history

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:44

Opciones para compartir

As the refurbishment of the tunnel complex is nearing completion, acclaimed artist Jessica Darch has created a huge mural celebrating Gibraltar's rich military heritage and natural history.

The mural, which spans the 8x5-metre wall at the entrance to Hay's Level, incorporates one of Gibraltar's national flowers, the campion, alongside a collection of migrating birds of prey. It also includes the Latin motto Montis Insignia Calpe (Insignia of the Mountain of Calpe); Mons Calpe was the Latin name of the Rock of Gibraltar.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Flamenco ready for the feria in Spain's Andalucía
  2. 2 Costa del Sol adapted beach improved following requests from users
  3. 3 FIESTA Marbella cancels entire concert programme with exception of Pete Tong gig
  4. 4 Bearing witness to history along the coastline of the south of Spain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town dishes out advice on dealing with the 'extreme heat'
  6. 6 Guadalhorce valley town hall announces cut in water supply on Thursday 1 August
  7. 7 Study shows incidence of tourist rental accommodation in Fuengirola is one of highest in Andalucía
  8. 8 Costa del Sol beaches fly the flag for excellence and quality
  9. 9 The monastery of discoverers in Andalucía's relatively unknown Huelva province
  10. 10 Torremolinos on the hunt for best cook of skewered sardines on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad