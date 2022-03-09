Sunny View School, 50 and thriving

Miércoles, 9 marzo 2022, 10:26

One of the most important things a school can do is to create an environment which allows its students to truly thrive – academically, emotionally, personally and socially. Sunny View School in Torremolinos, which this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary, places a high value on its inclusive, caring and respectful atmosphere, a quality often commented on by visitors and newcomers to the school. This special environment, combined with quality teaching and modern resources and facilities, makes the school a place where students can, and do, thrive.

The school's academic success is evidenced by its students' examination results, which are consistently well above the UK national average. The majority of its A level students go on to study at universities in the UK, Spain, elsewhere in Europe or the USA.

Sunny View School firmly believes that the path to such success is as important as the results themselves. At each stage of the curriculum, from Preschool to A levels, the school's team of experienced, UK-trained teaching staff strive to make learning fun, interactive, engaging and inspiring, with students actively involved in their own learning and development. This has continued to be the case during the pandemic, when the school has adapted its facilities and routines to ensure safety while maintaining a dynamic and stimulating learning environment.

As always – and working within the current safety protocols – a wide variety of activities inside and outside the classroom allow students to broaden their experience and take on new challenges in an inclusive and supportive environment that engenders confidence and an enthusiasm for learning. Sunny View is also a richly diverse school, with students representing some 35 different nationalities.

Even as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, the school has its eyes set on the future and continues to expand and upgrade its facilities and resources. Ahead of this academic year, the science building underwent a major renovation including improved layout and equipment in all the laboratories, while the school's music room was enlarged and outfitted with new instruments. The school also recently launched Little Sunny View, a daycare centre for children aged 1 to 2.

Yet while always evolving and advancing, Sunny View School has maintained its strongest focus on what it does best: delivering quality, British education here on the Costa del Sol. And doing it within an environment that allows its students to truly thrive.

To see for yourself what makes Sunny View School so special, contact us to arrange a visit:

Email: admissions@sunnyviewschool.com

Telephone: 952 38 31 64

https://www.sunnyviewschool.com