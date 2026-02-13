What are the best destinations in Andalucá to celebrate Valentine's Day according to couples?

Photo of the living room of a rural house with a fireplace in the interior of Malaga province.

Rain or not, couples have been looking for a romantic getaway to celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend in Andalucía. According to the Ruralholidays.com booking platform, the main feature they are looking for is a fireplace, with a strong focus on nature walks and traditional cuisine as well.

Luckily, clear skies are to return on Saturday, at least in Malaga province, which makes for a great weekend for love.

The Ruralholidays study reveals that the Sierra de las Nieves and the Serranía de Ronda are the hottest destination picks, with Guaro and Ronda respectively the most booked towns. There are still spaces available, as the two destinations currently have 68% and 63% of their rural houses booked.

The platform has confirmed that there has been a drop in activity due to the weather warnings in recent weeks, but it hopes to regain momentum with last-minute bookings.

"For this weekend, users are mainly looking for nature, gastronomy and culture," co-founder of Ruralholidays Felix Zea says.

The report finds that the average occupancy rate for this weekend in Andalucía as a whole will be 59%, with Granada with 61%; Malaga with 60%; Cadiz with 59%; and Seville with 53%.

68% is the average occupancy rate expected in Guaro, the most popular village in the Sierra de las Nieves

Most Ruralholidays visitors that have chosen Andalucía for Valentine's Day are either from within the region or from Spain, which is not surprising given that it's a short getaway that lasts on average two nights (13-15 February).

There are not only individual couples, but also groups of couples who travel together to a cosy house in the countryside. "Users are mainly looking for charming house," Zea says. Others are adding some premium services, such as a jacuzzi.

The average price is 27 euros per person per night.

Whether to celebrate the international day of love or just to travel, there are also visitors from the Netherlands, Germany, the UK and France, but their average stay is almost nine nights.