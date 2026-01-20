Useful information following Cordoba train accident: telephone numbers, service points and alternative transport options

SUR Tuesday, 20 January 2026, 14:35 Share

The fatal train accident that occurred on Sunday evening, when an Iryo train derailed and, only 20 seconds later, collided with a Renfe train that didn't have enough time to stop, took on tragic proportions as the hours passed.

The incident at Adamuz station in Cordoba has claimed the lives of 41 people, while 43 remain hospitalised, some of them in critical condition. As president of the Andalusian regional government Juanma Moreno has pointed out, the number of victims is likely to increase. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Authorities have set up several helplines and mobilised assistance in various areas. All the practical information related to the accident is compiled here.

Information helplines for the family members of hospitalised victims

The emergency service has set up two telephone numbers that the relatives and family members of hospitalised victims can use. Andalusian residents can call 061 for information. Relatives living outside the region can call 953 00 11 49.

State railway infrastructure company Adif has also set up a hotline (900 10 10 20).

In-person support points

Adif and Renfe have set up information and assistance points at the Puerta de Atocha station in Madrid, as well as in Seville, Cordoba, Malaga (María Zambrano) and Huelva.

Iryo - the company that operated the derailed train - has also set up areas in Atocha and at the stations in Seville and Cordoba. In addition, there is an information point for relatives at Centro Cívico next to Plaza de Toros.

Alternative transport options to and from Madrid

Thousands of people have been impacted by the cancellation of trains between Madrid and Andalucía following the accident.

To give you an idea, Malaga has an average of 25 high-speed services to the Spanish capital every day. Across Spain, around 32,000 tickets have been cancelled on each day of suspended services in the southern corridor. There will be no services until the end of the week.

Alternatives for travelling to and from Madrid are scarce and not exactly cheap. There are additional bus seats, while car rental services and apps such as BlaBlaCar are already saturated.

Renfe is arranging alternative means of transport, such as buses and more seats on other types of trains. For the time being, the public operator has increased services on the Madrid-Extremadura-Seville medium-distance train line, doubling its capacity as of Tuesday.

Iberia airline added 1,526 seats on eight extra flights on Monday (two round trips between Madrid and Seville and another two round trips between Madrid and Malaga). From Tuesday, there is also a plan for special Renfe services between Andalucía and Madrid. All timetables can be consulted here.

Psychological support

One of the most important services that institutions must provide after tragic events of such scale is psychological support for passengers or victims' close ones. According to Renfe, information points have been set up at the stations of Adamuz, Cordoba, Madrid, Huelva, Seville and Malaga, while psychological support teams are ready to attend to anybody in need in Madrid, Cordoba, Huelva and Seville.

The assistance plan for victims of railway accidents and their families (PAVAFF) has also been activated. Renfe and Adif have requested private assistance from the association of psychologists of eastern Andalucía.

Call for blood donations

The Andalusian healthcare service (Sas) has encouraged the population to donate blood. On Monday, the regional ministry of health said that existing blood supplies can cover current needs, but donations are necessary as the needs of the train crash victims change.

Hospital Reina Sofía in Cordoba has stated that blood reserves for the beginning of this week are guaranteed.

If you wish to donate blood, you can do so at the centre from Tuesday onwards, without urgency and in an orderly manner.

DNA collection points

The Guardia Civil have set up five DNA collection points for the immediate families of victims, in order to facilitate the identification of bodies.

Madrid: Calle Batalla del Salado 31; contact 915 14 69 00

Seville: crossing of Avenida De la Borbolla 8 with Avenida Eritaña 1; contact 954 23 19 01

Huelva: Calle Guadalcanal 1; contact 959 24 19 00

Malaga: Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles 44; contact 952 23 65 75

Cordoba: Avenida de Medina Azahara 2; contact 957 41 41 11

Workers' rights if they cannot get to their workplace

Workers who, as a result of this event and the subsequent transport limitations, are unable to return to their workplace, regardless of the means of transport they would need to return, whether by rail or other means, are entitled to paid leave of up to four days without loss of pay, according to the UGT trade union.