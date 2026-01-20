Spanish railway operator Renfe's alternative transport plan: these are the special services between Andalucía and Madrid as of Tuesday

Tuesday, 20 January 2026, 12:26 Share

Spain's railway operator Renfe launched the promised alternative transport plan on 20 January to provide passengers affected by train cancellations following the serious accident in Adamuz (Cordoba) with the means to reach their destination. The plan remains active while the high-speed line between Madrid and Andalucía is suspended.

Renfe is working to release tickets for these special services as soon as possible.

This alternative transport plan combines travel by train and bus in a single ticket to ensure that passengers who cannot avoid travelling for family, work or other justifiable reasons can do so.

There will be bus services between Cordoba and Villanueva de Córdoba, in both directions. Because buses are slower than trains, travel times will be longer.

Passengers can refund their original tickets for free and buy new ones under this plan or exchange them with adjustment for any price difference. All seats are with a fixed price of 40 euros for full journeys to Malaga and Seville. Intermediate stations maintain the corresponding price according to the distance.

Trains between Madrid and Villanueva de Córdoba stop at Ciudad Real and Puertollano, in both directions. Services between Cordoba and Malaga stop at Antequera, while services between Cordoba and Seville don't have an intermediate stop.

Special services by conventional route

Renfe will also provide passengers with the following special services, which will be offered on conventional routes, not on the high-speed line.

Services between Cordoba and Cadiz stop at Jerez de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa Maria and San Fernando. Passengers travelling to or from Huelva may use the Media Distancia services via Seville.

At the same time, Renfe has increased Media Distancia tickets on the Madrid-Extremadura-Sevilla line by adding 736 more seats.

Tuesday and Thursday (20 and 22 January): Madrid- Atocha Cercanías (10.55am departure) to Seville SJ (6.58pm arrival).

Wednesday and Friday (21 and 23 January): Sevilla SJ (11.50am departure) to Madrid -Atocha Cercanías (7.57pm arrival).

All transversal services will be replaced by an alternative journey via Madrid.

By road to Algeciras, Ronda and Antequera

At the same time, Renfe will provide passengers with a bus service, with a frequency of one vehicle per journey, covering the routes Algeciras (1.10pm) - Malaga (3.25pm), Ronda (2.45pm) - Antequera (3.45pm), Malaga (2.40pm) - Algeciras (4.55pm) and Antequera Santa Ana (2pm) - Ronda (3pm).

Renfe conveys its condolences to the families of those who died in the train accident that occurred at 7.45pm on Sunday in Adamuz (Cordoba). The company and its workers have expressed their support and gratitude to all the people who have been working tirelessly since the accident.

At 8.45pm on Sunday, Renfe activated the assistance plan for victims and their families (PAVAFF) and set up the 900 10 10 20 phone line to provide psychological support and information to those impacted by the accident. From the moment it learnt about the train crash, the state operator mobilised its safety and care teams, who have been working in collaboration with emergency teams, Adif and the Ministry of Transport.