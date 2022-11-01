Andalucía has issued over 21,000 temporary protection permits for Ukraine refugees Spain is one of the European countries which has offered the most protection to those escaping from the conflict since the Russian invasion

Spain was quick to help those who had fled Ukraine. / salvador salas

It is just over eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine and during that time Andalucía has issued more than 21,300 temporary protection permits for Ukrainian refugees, according to figures just released by the Spanish government.

To be specific, since opening on 10 March the Asylum and Refuge Office (OAR) has processed and granted a total of 21,305 such permits, making Andalucía the fourth region in the country in this regard, after Valencia (38,873), Catalonia (34,070) and Madrid (22,002).

By province, up until 25 October Malaga had issued 12,949 of these permits, which is nearly 61% of the total in the region, followed by Seville (1,995) and Almeria (1,717).

Altogether in Spain the figure is 150,078, and it is one of the European countries which has offered the most protection to those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Adults have the right to live and work in the region

The figures show that 64.1% of the permits have been for women (96,192), and by age 34.55% of the refugees are under 18, 25.09% are aged between 19 and 35, 33.76% between 36 and 64 and 6.6% are over the age of 65.

The majority (98.41%) are Ukrainian nationals, while the others are other nationalities who were living legally in Ukraine when the war began.

All these protection permits give the individual the right to live in Spain and the adults also have the right to work. They are also permitted to drive using the driving licences from their own country for a year.