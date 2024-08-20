Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Thunderstorm and hail warnings in the south of Spain: these are the areas affected
Weather forecast

Thunderstorm and hail warnings in the south of Spain: these are the areas affected

Although the heat continues to be the main feature, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) is forecasting some storms and showers accompanied by strong gusts of wind in parts of Andalucía this Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 15:30

As usual at this time of the year, high temperatures are the main feature of the August weather. However, although today the heat is still going to be felt, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has warned of a change in the forecast with yellow warnings for thunderstorms and hail in the coming hours.

For Tuesday afternoon, according to the Aemet weather forecast, "clouds will develop in inland areas of the southeast area of the country, with the possibility of occasional showers or thunderstorms in the eastern Iberian and southeastern mountain ranges, without ruling out dry storms in the eastern half of Andalusia and areas of Castilla-La Mancha".

As a result, parts of the Andalucía region will be under a yellow warning for storms today, from 2pm to 9pm, in the Valle del Almazora and Los Vélez areas of Almeria province, where storms may be locally accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

In the rest of the region there will be active warnings for high temperatures of up to 39C in Andévalo and Condado (Huelva), Sierra and Pedroche and the countryside of Cordoba province as well as the areas of Morena and Condado; Valle del Guadalquivir and Cazorla and Sergura (Jaén).

Looking ahead to Wednesday 21 August, although the forecast predicts stable weather for most of the country, it does indicate that, in the afternoon, "clouds will develop in Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and neighbouring provinces, as well as in inland areas of Andalucía and eastern Catalonia, with possible showers and occasional thunderstorms, more likely and intense in the inland east and southeast. Storms and showers will be locally heavy and accompanied by hail in the eastern Iberian Peninsula and in the south of Castilla La Mancha and northern Andalucía".

As far as the Andalusian region is concerned, although the countryside of Cordoba will remain under a yellow heat warning (for maximum temperatures of up to 38C), Aemet has issued storm warnings for Moreno and Condado, Cazorla and Segura in Jaén province as well as Guadix and Baza (Granada).

As for maximum temperatures, they will increase in the northwest and the Strait of Gibraltar, with decreases in Andalucía and inland southeast areas, according to Aemet on its website. "It is expected to exceed 35 degrees in large areas of the southern Atlantic slope, as well as southern Galicia and the Canary Islands. The minimum temperatures will increase in the northeast third, in the rest without major changes," Aemet pointed out.

