What is the deadline to apply for grants of up to 9,000 euros for the purchase of electric vehicles in Andalucía?

The BOJA official gazette of the Andalusian regional government has published this Wednesday the incentives linked to electric mobility (Moves III Plan 2025) in Andalucía, under the Royal Decree-Law 3/2025 of 1 April. The purpose of these incentives is to promote the purchase of electric vehicles as well as the appropriate charging infrastructure, thus helping decarbonise the transport sector by promoting the electrification of mobility, which are the objectives and measures set out in Spain's PNIEC 2023-2030 (the state-wide strategy on energy and climate).

In other words, these are variable grants based on the type of vehicle or charging station purchased, among other factors. Applications can be submitted starting on 15 July to year end, according to the aforementioned regional resolution issued by the Andalusian energy agency (AEA).

The grants are available for all such purchases made throughout 2025. The maximum grant of 9,000 euros is for electric vans. Electric or plug-in hybrid cars can receive up to 7,000 euros. Electric motorcycles, 1,300 euros and charging stations can receive back 70% of the cost.

54% of the new car market

Therefore, the application window for these subsidies will open mid-month for those who opt for electric or hybrid cars. It is worth remembering that these models currently account for 54% of Malaga's automotive market. However, we are only talking here about new cars. The proportion of used cars is still between three and four times higher than the number of new car registrations across the province. Moreover, the average age of cars on Malaga's roads is 14 years.

The Moves III Plan 2025 for Andalucía amounts to a total of 71.3 million euros, of which 66.7 million euros will be earmarked for the aforementioned grants.

The automotive industry has constantly called for more flexible subsidies in all previous instances of this retrospective aid. This year the scheme allows buyers of eco-friendly vehicles to apply for subsidies not only for the vehicle purchase itself, but also for electric chargers. In some cases, however, repayments have been delayed for as long as two years. Linking the grant to the time of purchase is one of the proposals put forward by motoring organisations such as the Asociación Malagueña de Automoción (AMA).

There is also another type of benefit with this scheme: a 15% tax deduction on the vehicle purchase via personal income tax. They are deemed compatible and a maximum limit of 3,000 euros of tax relief has been set. The maximum deduction base is 20,000 euros.