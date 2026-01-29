Andalucía's regional government to spend 28.9 million euros for 20% public transport discount in 2026

J. L. P. Seville Thursday, 29 January 2026, 13:38 Share

Yesterday, Andalucía's regional government approved a 20 per cent discount on public transport across the region for this year, providing a total of 28.9 million euros for this additional discount that will benefit all users.

This discount is in addition to the 20 per cent discount provided by the Spanish government.

This discount will apply to multi-trip tickets and travel passes, specifically the Consorcio's green travel card, metro passes and season tickets offered by intercity operators.

This is an extension into 2026 of the voluntary support that the Junta de Andalucía spends to promote sustainable transport.