Junta de Andalucía will maintain public transport subsidies in 2026 and fund an additional 20% bonus

Andalucía's regional government will maintain additional discounts on public transport from January and will voluntarily finance a 20% discount for all users. This extension of the discounts, which will remain in effect throughout 2026, means that free travel for children under 15, the 50% discounts for young people aged up to 30 and the 40% discount for all other travel cards (20% from the Ministry of Transport in Madrid and the remaining 20% from the Junta) will be maintained. These measures fall under Royal Decree-Law 17/2025, which sets out measures to promote the use of public transport via subsidised travel cards and multi-trip tickets.

Regional minister for public works, regional planning and housing, Rocío Díaz, has indicated that "Andalucía will not only apply the subsidies provided by the Ministry of Transport, but we will also add an additional 20% discount, so that public transport continues to be the preferred travel option chosen by the people of Andalucía." Díaz also mentioned that Juanma Moreno's regional government "has always offered such facilities to users", referring to the 'Consorcio' travel card that already offers permanent discounts and, subsequently, with the creation in 2022 of the Tarjeta Joven de Transporte (young person's public transport card). "This is an addition to the work on sustainable mobility that the Junta de Andalucía has been addressing for years," she said.

Thus, holders of the Tarjeta Joven de Transporte will maintain the same ticket price they enjoyed in 2025. Those under 15 will still be entitled to free public transport, while those aged between 15 and 30 will receive an additional 50% discount on top of the youth card itself. These two discount schemes are funded by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, except for the discounts already applied previously by the Junta with the Tarjeta Joven.

Furthermore, the additional 40% discount for all other public transport users is extended. This percentage is possible thanks to a voluntary contribution of 20% from the Junta on top of the 20% provided by the Ministry. This subsidy will apply to multi-trip tickets and season tickets, specifically the 'Consorcio' green card, metro passes and those passes offered by intercity operators.

Díaz expressed her disappointment that, once again, the announcement that these discounts would be continued was "stalled until the very last minute". "It would be much easier and would give more peace of mind to users and the regions that are going to apply these tariffs if the information were provided with more advance notice," she stated, adding that it is "common practice for the Spanish government to leave everything to the last minute and without providing all the necessary information".