Junta earmarks 2.6 million euros to promote Andalucía's wines abroad

The Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of agriculture has granted 2.6 million euros to support the promotion of the region's wines in countries outside the European Union (EU).

The money will to towards the deployment of 54 promotional programmes throughout 2024. The incentives approved by the Junta are divided between the provinces of Cadiz (almost 2.4 million euros), Cordoba (more than 180,000 euros) and Malaga (around 41,000 euros). Once the year has ended, the Junta will pay the corresponding incentives in 2025.

This aid also supports trade missions (trips by Andalusian businessmen to foreign countries), as well as the implementation of promotions in points of sale in countries outside the EU as well as advertising campaigns in the media or on social media.

Reverse missions, such as encouraging potential foreign buyers to visit Andalucía to find out more about the region's wines, will also be covered by the funds. The incentives also support attendance at agri-food fairs held in countries outside the EU, the organisation of information days and the preparation of market studies.

Many different types of regional wine will be promoted including liqueur wines, sparkling wines and semi-sparkling wines. Also included in the mix are wines made from raisined or overripe grapes, organic wines and wines that are fully or partially de-alcoholised.

A large proportion of the promotional campaign funds will be destined for the United States (USA), China and Japan, as well as the United Kingdom since its exit from the EU.

These subsidies, which amount to 50% of the expenditure for the activities carried out by the beneficiary wineries, are financed by the EU through the European agricultural guarantee fund (EAGF). This year, the regional ministry of agriculture has paid out more than 1.1 million euros in aid to support wine promotion activities overseas during 2023.

The wineries benefiting from the funds are located in the province of Cadiz, with more than one million euros in aid. In the case of Cordoba, the incentives paid have been close to 76,000 euros. According to the latest official figures, the vineyard surface area in Andalucía in 2022 will exceed 27,000 hectares dedicated to table, wine and raisin grapes.

Specifically, more than 24,200 hectares correspond to Andalusian vineyards dedicated to winemaking, where almost 121,700 tonnes of grapes are obtained. This area is distributed among all the provinces, with Cadiz in particular standing out with 9,620 hectares and 51,520 tonnes of grape production.

It is followed by Cordoba (5,138 hectares and 30,310 tonnes), Huelva (3,139 hectares and 26,653 tonnes) and Granada (2,802 hectares and 4,912 tonnes). Malaga has 1,955 hectares (5,575 tonnes); Almeria, 1,088 hectares (1,917 tonnes); Seville, 277 hectares (486 tonnes); and Jaen, 253 hectares (331 tonnes).

In Andalucía there are 428 businesses dedicated to the production of musts, wines and vinegars. By province, Cadiz once again stands out with 34% of the total (146 bodegas), followed by Cordoba (82), Granada (63) and Malaga (59). There are 30 wineries in Huelva, 21 in Almeria, 16 in Seville and 11 in Jaén.

These agri-food industries in Andalucía produced more than 900,000 hectolitres of wine (786,395 hectolitres) and must and grape juice (113,827 hectolitres) in 2022-2023. Cadiz accounted for most of this production, with over 52% of the Andalusian total, with 413,681 hectolitres of wine and must. The bodegas in Cordoba produced 158,820 hectolitres; those in Huelva, 138,36 hectolitres; those in Granada, 32,105 hectolitres; and those in Malaga, 24,893 hectolitres.