Visit Father Christmas' house without leaving southern Spain: these are the dates and ticket prices

Marta Negrillo Jaén Friday, 19 December 2025, 14:01 Share

The magic of Christmas can once again be experience in Andalucía thanks to the opening of what many consider to be the most realistic Father Christmas house in Spain, located in the Bedmar, in the heart of the Sierra Mágina Natural Park in Jaén province.

This natural enclave is transformed every year into a small corner of the North Pole which thousands of families enjoy every year. The experience is open until 23 December, with entrance times organised throughout the day in small groups to maintain a quiet atmosphere, allowing children to interact with the characters and avoid crowds.

The visit, which lasts approximately two hours, begins at the entrance to the house, where the elves greet children while Father Christmas and Mother Christmas wave from the balcony of the house. From that first moment, the illusion becomes the guiding thread of a journey through different rooms carefully decorated with atmospheric lighting, Christmas music and a staging designed to transport visitors to Lapland.

One of the most popular areas is the toy factory, where an elf explains how presents are made while children take part in a workshop to make a toy they can take home as a souvenir. The experience continues at Father Christmas' post office, which shows how letters from all over the world are received and sorted. There, each child can write their own letter and deliver it personally to Father Christmas.

The tour also includes a fun biscuit decorating workshop with Mother Christmas, which encourages creativity and the joint participation of young and old alike. This activity, together with the different games and surprises hidden during the visit, allows all ages to take part in the experience.

New this year is a 25-metre Christmas slide, where children, always accompanied by an adult, can slide down as if they were tobogganing, provided that weather conditions permit and safety is guaranteed.

Zoom Biscuit workshop with Mama Noel. Peque Navidad

Tariffs and timetables

Tickets are generally priced at 15 euros per person, with a reduced rate of 13 euros for groups. Children under two years of age are free of charge. There are no other discounts, although the venue has a catering service with a children's menu for 10 euros, while the adult menu is priced at 18 euros. Visits take place in three daily shifts on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 10.35am, 3.15pm and 6pm. Click here to visit the website.