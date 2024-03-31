Junta aims to save more water in Andalucía water by cutting agricultural use by 20-75%

Europa Press Seville Sunday, 31 March 2024, 08:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía has updated its water control measures in a bid to save supply amid the region's ongoing drought crisis.

As of Thursday 28 March, the regional government reduced water usage in the agricultural sector by between 20-75%. Usage will be cut by 20% in the Andalusian Mediterranean basins, 50% in the Tinto-Odiel-Piedras and Costa de Huelva-Andévalo areas, and 75% in the Guadalete-Barbate area. The three areas where the measures will be imposed have been described by the Junta as being in a "state of exceptional drought with severe shortages".

In the case of urban use, for the Campo de Gibraltar, which is part of the Andalusian Mediterranean Basins, it is established that "it may not exceed 160 litres per inhabitant per day". In this area, agricultural consumption will be reduced by a maximum of 25% of average demand, while industrial use will be reduced by 20%.

Within the Andalusian Mediterranean Basin, for the western Costa del Sol system, urban use is also limited to 160 litres per inhabitant per day, it is also noted that "the use of the underground resources of the Guadalmansa and Fuengirola wells, as well as the desalination plant in Marbella will be maximised for urban supply".

In the Guadalhorce-Limonero system, urban use is also limited to 160 litres per inhabitant, while in rural areas water usage is limited to 25%. "The irrigation volume for the hydrological year is reduced to a maximum of five cubic hectometres, which will only be applied from June onwards".

In the Viñuela-Axarquía system, residents can only use 160 litres per day; while in the Béznar-Rules system, "the reduction in consumption for supply will be 5%" and in agricultural use the objective is to reduce consumption by up to 20%. In the Benínar System, the reduction in consumption for supply is 5% and 20% for agricultural use; in the Cuevas de Almanzora system, in urban use, people have a limit of 200 litres per day; in areas not regulated by the River Basin District, not including those of Granada, urban use will be limited to 160 litres per inhabitant per day.

Guadalete-Barbate

In the Guadalete system, people can only use 200 litres of water per day, while for agricultural use it establishes "a 75% reduction". "This limitation of the volumes supplied for agricultural irrigation of up to 75% will also affect surface and groundwater resources," the Junta said. Industrial use will also be cut by 20%.

In the case of the Barbate System, a 75% reduction will be applied to irrigation, with this also affecting surface and groundwater reserves.

Tinto-Odiel-Piedras

In the Tinto-Odiel-Piedras jurisdiction, the Junta ordered a 10% reduction in urban supply, followed by a 50% reduction in agricultural supply and 10% cut in industrial usage.

In the Sierra de Huelva Territorial Unit, it points out that urban use will be cut by 20% with a limit of 200 litres per inhabitant per day. "In the case of agricultural use, the provisions of the PES shall apply, with irrigation being reduced until human supply is guaranteed," the order stated.