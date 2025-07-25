Junta de Andalucía puts 24-million-euro package of road resurfacing contracts out to tender

SUR Malaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 12:50 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía's department for public works has put out to tender - for a total of 23.8 million euros - a package of contracts for road surface repairs to parts of the regional government's road network. The measure will benefit some roads in all eight of Andalucía's provinces and is part of the Junta's 50-million-euro overall plan for major repairs and improvements to the regional road network. Interested companies have until 29 August to submit their proposals.

This package of contracts will focus primarily on road surface improvements, so that "Andalusian roads are in a comfortable and safe condition", as explained by Rocío Díaz, regional minister for public works. She stressed that the budget of 23.8 million euros is "further proof of the firm commitment of Juanma Moreno's [regional] government to road safety", as "it means almost tripling (2.5 times) the annual investment in road surfaces."

Rocío Díaz pointed out that "Andalucía is at the forefront of road policies adapted to the environmental context of the 21st century", as "our region is promoting a new model that combines efficiency, innovation and respect." She added: "It's no longer just about preserving roads, it's about protecting lives, boosting employment, connecting places and strengthening trust in the public sector."

The regional minister then commented that we are "facing a new paradigm in road management", the result of "several extreme episodes of torrential rains and heatwaves", which have worsened the state of the region's road network.

In this regard, this package of contracts for resurfacing of certain roads will be complemented by new lines of research aimed at creating more sustainable, resilient asphalts in the face of new weather phenomena. Thus, Rocío Díaz highlighted "the close collaboration with the University of Granada in the development and increasing implementation of new asphalt mixtures such as Masai", which have enabled asphalt surface repairs to 78 kilometres of the A-92 dual carriageway with European funds. Furthermore, the contract has already been signed and resurfacing work is about to begin on another 16 kilometres of this same road, but this time in the province of Almeria.

The regional minister also announced plans to use these new mixtures on sections of the Jerez-Los Barrios dual carriageway (the A-381) and the Morón road (A-360). This asphalting plan will also include measures to improve the geometric characteristics and road safety on the access road to Sierra Nevada (A-395) and the access road to the Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas natural park (A-315).

The plan will be implemented after other actions have been taken to address the state of the road network, such as the mobilisation of more than 278 million euros in the new generation of comprehensive maintenance contracts and some emergency works, with an investment already exceeding 44.5 million euros, to address the damage wreaked by the severe storms since December 2023.