Junta confirms that health facilities across Andalucía are 'ready' for increase in respiratory infections

Health centres and hospitals across the Andalucía region of sourthern Spain are "prepared" for an increase in patients suffering from respiratory infections in the coming days. The Junta's official spokesperson Carolina España said that, according to data from the regional ministry of health, the incidence rate of respiratory viruses is lower than it was a year ago.

Cadiz, Cardoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville are in phase zero of the high incidence plan, while Almería and Malaga are in phase one indicating stability in emergency demand, and Granada, in phase two, España added.

"Health centres and professionals are prepared to deal with any increase in demand," España said. The incidence rate of respiratory infections in Andalucía was at 305 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last week, which was a slight decrease compared to the week prior, which was 459.

Emergency cases have been stable over the past 31 days, España added.