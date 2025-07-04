First 'green corridor' between Spain and Morocco will be operational in 2027

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:41 Compartir

Spanish shipping company Baleària has presented the 'green corridor' project between Spain and Morocco, which is scheduled to be operational in 2027. The plan envisaged in this project is for two zero-emission and 100% electric 'fast ferries' to connect Tarifa and Tangier for the next 15 years. Baleària was selected as the best bidder for the contract created by the port authority of the Bay of Algeciras (APBA).

These two sister ships will be built at the Spanish shipyard Armon. Each catamaran will be equipped with enough battery power to make the full 29-kilometre crossing in one go.

Baleària's general manager Georges Bassoul said that these trips "will meet the 2050 targets by 2027", adding that the catamarans have four diesel combustion back-up generators, with a total power of 11,200 kW, which will be able to provide support in contingency situations.

The vessels will be fully recharged during the one-hour stopover in each city. To achieve this, storage systems with batteries of 8 MWh gross each will be installed at both ports, which will be added to the shore power supply of 5 MW in Tarifa and 8 MW in Tangier.

Charging will be carried out by two autonomous robotic arms - a system known as "state-of-the-art OPS, which will allow recharging of the batteries needed for the route in just 40 minutes". Adding the on-board and shore-based facilities, the total storage capacity will reach 39 MWh gross, equivalent to the battery of approximately 765 electric cars.

President of Baleària Adolfo Utor described this new line as "a green umbilical cord that will unite two countries with a close relationship". He highlighted the pioneering public-private collaboration project that "will allow, for the first time, completion of the entire route with electric energy, without emitting CO2".

Presentation of the project

These vessels are similar to those already operating in the Balearic Islands, although optimised for the route. They will have a beam of 25 metres and capacity to house 804 passengers and 225 vehicles. They can reach up to 26 knots. On the other hand, the catamarans will be capable of manoeuvring with precision, thanks their design.

The presentation ceremony of the most sustainable connection between Europe and Africa took place in Tangier and gathered around 200 people, among whom were public figures of authority from both Morocco and Spain.