Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Andalusian Parliament bids farewell until 2026 with Christmas carols. Efe
Politics

Watch as Andalusian parliament bids farewell until 2026 by singing Christmas carols

Only representatives from the ruling Partido Popular political party participated in the traditional performance

Héctor Barbotta

Héctor Barbotta

Seville

Friday, 19 December 2025, 10:44

The Andalusian regional parliament has once again closed the year with Christmas carols in the assembly hall, although only partially, as a reflection of the direction that the political climate has taken throughout the year, what used to be a reflection of coexistence between the different political groups became a symbol of broken bridges.

This year, the PP party's regional MPs took part in the tradition, joined only by one member of the Vox party - Cristina Jiménez. The rest of the Vox members left the hall.

All members of the regional government, headed by Juanma Moreno, took part. Malaga representative Miguel Ángel Ruiz was on the guitar and regional health minister Antonio Sanz played percussion on the cajón (box drum).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Larios terminates 400 land lease agreements on eastern Costa del Sol as plans for tourism complex advance
  2. 2 Mijas tornado leaves at least half a million euros of damage in its wake
  3. 3 Torremolinos to install speed-deterrent radar on stretch of road with high accident rate
  4. 4 Festival favourites announce return to huge Costa del Sol summer music event
  5. 5 Junta does not rule out second desalination plant for east of Malaga province
  6. 6 Work starts on new 13-million-euro water supply pipeline between Benalmádena and Torremolinos
  7. 7 Torremolinos swings open the doors of its Christmas winter wonderland park
  8. 8 Fermento: where great bread takes time
  9. 9 Resurfacing work to improve safety on busy A-7053 road comes to an end in Mijas
  10. 10 Gibraltar mayor to receive Bethlehem Light of Peace in annual ceremony

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Watch as Andalusian parliament bids farewell until 2026 by singing Christmas carols

Watch as Andalusian parliament bids farewell until 2026 by singing Christmas carols