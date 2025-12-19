Watch as Andalusian parliament bids farewell until 2026 by singing Christmas carols

Héctor Barbotta Seville Friday, 19 December 2025, 10:44 Share

The Andalusian regional parliament has once again closed the year with Christmas carols in the assembly hall, although only partially, as a reflection of the direction that the political climate has taken throughout the year, what used to be a reflection of coexistence between the different political groups became a symbol of broken bridges.

This year, the PP party's regional MPs took part in the tradition, joined only by one member of the Vox party - Cristina Jiménez. The rest of the Vox members left the hall.

All members of the regional government, headed by Juanma Moreno, took part. Malaga representative Miguel Ángel Ruiz was on the guitar and regional health minister Antonio Sanz played percussion on the cajón (box drum).