Andalucía weather: Red alert issued as ‘Storm Leonardo’ and atmospheric river collide

The Junta de Andalucía activates its flood emergency plan as 200mm of rainfall and gale-force winds trigger region-wide weather warnings for Wednesday

Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 12:45

Andalucía is bracing for a severe weather emergency this Wednesday as a "red alert" has been issued for parts of Cadiz and Malaga provinces.

Regional president Juanma Moreno convened the emergency plan advisory committee in Seville on Tuesday to coordinate the response to Storm Leonardo.

This storm is set to merge with a tropical "atmospheric river" from the Caribbean, threatening to dump up to 250mm of rain on already saturated ground.

All Andalusian provinces are under a weather warning on Wednesday, whether that is yellow, amber or red, the latter in the village of Grazalema (Cadiz), the Ronda mountains and the Campo de Gibraltar.

The Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) has warned on its official channels that the hydrological and meteorological situation requires everybody's extreme caution.

The committee is meeting in Seville and will provide information to the press and the public in the early afternoon.

