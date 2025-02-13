Andalucía has potential to create 500,000 new jobs by 2030, say Harvard economists

Héctor Barbotta Seville Thursday, 13 February 2025, 20:38 Compartir

In the Andalusian economy there are 130 business and industry sectors with great growth potential and, if the right measures are adopted, half a million new jobs could be created in the region over the next five years. This is one of the conclusions of the studies that form part of the Crea Project, an initiative promoted by Unicaja in collaboration with the regional government, the Growth Lab at Harvard University and consultancy firm Oliver Wyman.

The project, presented this Wednesday at the Palacio de San Telmo in Seville, aims to diversify the sectors in which the region of Andalucía is strong, such as agro-industry and tourism, and those that are emerging, including the aerospace industry, the defence and advanced logistics industry, the digital and deep tech industry, metal mining and green energies.

Three reports

The study consists of three reports covering an analysis of growth and opportunities, surveying different industries, identifying and calculating their financing needs and, finally, proposing actions and public policies. The findings identify 130 sectors with high growth potential that are capable of increasing productivity and delivering a more sophisticated range of industries for the regional economy, thereby creating 500,000 jobs over a five-year horizon.

At the presentation Junta president Juanma Moreno stated that these sectors are an opportunity to both speed up and deepen the growth of this region for which this project plans to act on five key points, starting with the importance of the development and attraction of human capital and its adaptation to the market. He added that Andalucía has a new 25-28 university programme, is strengthening links with strategic sectors, innovation clusters and directly with companies, has a Vet scheme (vocational education training) that has grown by 55% in many places since 2018 and, in collaboration with Vet initiatives, is developing the Dual model (a particular type of Vet that includes on-site tutors in both the the workplace and study centre) for some 45,000 workers.

Urban development underway

Moreno also pointed out that this initiative further aims to improve the response in urban development, infrastructure and housing, where Andalucía is making the greatest commitment with a shock plan that will double the construction of subsidised housing units and where the simultaneous construction and extension of four Metro and tramways is being carried out.

The Junta president also mentioned the need to expand the ecosystem of financial services to support SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and the self-employed in their investment undertakings and to give the utmost importance to efficient water management to prevent water scarcity from limiting Andalucía's competitiveness. The latter issue is a matter of top priority for the Junta, which has led it to raise this debate at the EU level and to have assigned 1.5 billion euros to water supply improvement work since 2019.