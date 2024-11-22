Standing ovation for Costa del Sol rock band in Seville

Tony Bryant Friday, 22 November 2024, 10:29

The Pink Floyd Experience headed to Seville last weekend for a sell-out performance in the city's Teatro Triana.

The band had the crowd eating from their hands from the first number, Shine on You Crazy Diamond Part 1, which was followed by a repertoire of the Psychedelic rock band's top songs.

Consisting of nine of the coast's most established musicians, the group received a standing ovation after their spectacular two-hour show.