Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The group on stage in Seville. James Yeadon
Standing ovation for Costa del Sol rock band in Seville
Music

Standing ovation for Costa del Sol rock band in Seville

The Pink Floyd Experience consists of nine of the coast's most established musicians

Tony Bryant

Friday, 22 November 2024, 10:29

The Pink Floyd Experience headed to Seville last weekend for a sell-out performance in the city's Teatro Triana.

The band had the crowd eating from their hands from the first number, Shine on You Crazy Diamond Part 1, which was followed by a repertoire of the Psychedelic rock band's top songs.

Consisting of nine of the coast's most established musicians, the group received a standing ovation after their spectacular two-hour show.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol residents face whopping 35% rise in water bills
  2. 2 Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most
  3. 3 New Costa del Sol storm tank will collect more than 3 million litres of water and help prevent flash flooding
  4. 4 Clear up under way along Costa del Sol after storm leaves debris strewn on beaches
  5. 5 Proposed 21% IVA sales tax on tourist apartments in Spain puts sector 'at risk'
  6. 6 Calling property owners in Spain: Non residents income tax returns due soon
  7. 7 Ban on registering new tourist apartments in saturated areas of Malaga will come into force at beginning of December
  8. 8 Mercadona worker sacked for eating a croquette bound for the bin wins court appeal
  9. 9 Malaga's asylum-seeker storm hero flooded with 600 job offers after dramatic rescue
  10. 10 Malaga council to review existing ban on opening new bars in city

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Standing ovation for Costa del Sol rock band in Seville