The result of the strong winds in Malaga, a few days ago. Migue Fernández
Second death investigated in Andalucía as a result of storm Bernard
The man's body was found lying on a pavement and initial enquiries suggest his death was accidental as strong gusts swept across the region, bringing down branches and trees

Europa Press

Cordoba

Monday, 23 October 2023, 14:28

National Police officers have opened an investigation into the death of a man found dead on Sunday night on a pavement in Calle Motril in Cordoba, Andalucía. The initial enquiries point to his death being as a result of the bad weather caused by storm Bernard.

Sources close to the investigation pointed out that the body has not yet been identified, but confirmed that the death was believed to be accidental, pending the results of investigations being carried out this Monday to clarify the exact circumstances.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old youth was attended to, with a possible fracture of the femur, after a tree fell in the city's Calle Ángel de Saavedra at 8.45pm on Sunday.

During the evening Local Police reported there had been a total of 135 incidents in the city they were called to, consisting 68 fallen trees on the pavements or roads; 41 related to cornices on properties, fences, displaced containers, fallen lampposts and wiring, and 26 trees that had toppled on vehicles.

Meanwhile, the local council announced the closure of the city's public parks from 2pm on Sunday to 8am this Monday, due to the strong gusts of wind forecast.

On Sunday, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) had issued a yellow warning for gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour throughout the province. In view of this, people had been advised not to travel through wooded areas due to the risk of falling branches and trees as a result of the gusts of wind.

