Storm Bernard leaves one dead in Andalucía as more than 1,500 emergency incidents reported

Violent storms that battered the coastlines, towns and cities across Andalucía on Sunday left one person dead as emergency service workers were called out to around 1,500 incidents.

Storm Bernard started in the late afternoon on 22 October and became most intense by the early evening. A man in Huelva died when his vehicle overturned during a landslide in Trigueros. Another person was injured when a tree fell in Moguer in Huelva, as well as three others in Granada city after a tree toppled in the gardens of the Alhambra.

Most of Sunday's emergency callouts for help were triggered by strong wind gusts and mainly in the province of Seville, where there were 550, according to 112 Andalucía. People called for help due to fallen branches, broken cables, flying street furniture and advertising boards, blocked roads and flooding.

No trains in Seville or connections with Cadiz and Malaga

One of the most significant incidents involved a train on the route between Lora del Río and Utrera, which was halted after a tree fell across the tracks between the stations of Dos Hermanas and Utrera. The incident has interrupted rail traffic between the two localities, affecting the Seville Cercanías C1 line and the Media Distancia trains that connect with Cadiz and Malaga.

The N-IV motorway at kilometre 570 in Utrera was also closed to traffic due to a palm tree falling across the road, while the power supply was cut off in Morón de la Frontera. There were about 400 callouts for assistance across the province of Cadiz.

One dead and one injured in Huelva

In Huelva, 112 emergency workers responded to more than 300 incidents. In Trigueros, a man died about 9.19pm when his vehicle overturned after a landslide on the Arroyo Sequillo road. Another man was taken to hospital after a tree fell on his vehicle on the Canorra road in Moguer. The A-497 bridge in the city and the A-495 in Gibraleón were cut off to traffic due to fallen trees.

Three people injured in Granada by a fallen tree

More than 100 incidents were recorded in Granada, with the storm forcing the closure of the Alhambra after a tree in its gardens fell on several people in Cuesta Gomerez street - three people were taken to hospital.

The storms were less violent in Malaga and Jaén, causing just 30 incidents in Malaga and 40 in Jaén. In Malaga city, there was a report of a woman with a leg injury after a street sign fell on her at the Blas Infante roundabout.