Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR. Archivo
Storm Bernard hits train services between Malaga and Seville
Weather incidents

Storm Bernard hits train services between Malaga and Seville

State rail operator Renfe has recommended that affected passengers use alternative means of transport until the repairs from the effects of the wind and rain are completed

EP

Sevilla

Monday, 23 October 2023, 08:59

Compartir

Storm Bernard caused countless incidents as it swept across the parts of the Andalucía region on Sunday. Railway traffic in the section between the Utrera and Dos Hermanas stations, in the province of Seville, is still interrupted as of 6am this morning (23 October) due to the weather conditions that caused serious problems on Sunday due to the strong wind and rain storm. As a result, Spain's state rail operator has recommended passengers to use 'alternative means' if they are due to travel on the affected section today.

Related news

According to Renfe in a press release, this interruption of rail traffic on the Utrera-Dos Hermanas section affects services on the C1 commuter line in Seville and the medium and long-distance trains that link Cadiz with Seville, as well as the Seville-Osuna and Seville-Malaga regional services. The Avant train between Malaga and Seville is operating normally and has not been affected.

Renfe has recommended that passengers use alternative means of transport because, «despite the work carried out by Adif technicians to restore the service, it is not possible to travel on this route due to the wind and rain storm that has hit the area».

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the 53 latest restaurants in Andalucía to appear in Repsol's good food guide for Spain
  2. 2 The last moments of Ray, the biker who died in an accident on A-357 near Malaga which involved a police officer
  3. 3 Ángela, the newborn baby abandoned on a Malaga street, is now with a foster family
  4. 4 Watch as police rescue trapped eagle owl from a barbed wire fence in Malaga
  5. 5 Flood of pink as Idiliq Group commemorates World Breast Cancer Day
  6. 6 In pictures... the Malaga city run, a race for everyone
  7. 7 Adrian Meronk claims victory in the Andalucía Masters
  8. 8 In photos... Spain's best triathletes put on a show in Malaga's Muelle Uno marina
  9. 9 Antequera continue their fine form and move into the play-off places

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad