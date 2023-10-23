Storm Bernard hits train services between Malaga and Seville

EP Sevilla Compartir Copiar enlace

Storm Bernard caused countless incidents as it swept across the parts of the Andalucía region on Sunday. Railway traffic in the section between the Utrera and Dos Hermanas stations, in the province of Seville, is still interrupted as of 6am this morning (23 October) due to the weather conditions that caused serious problems on Sunday due to the strong wind and rain storm. As a result, Spain's state rail operator has recommended passengers to use 'alternative means' if they are due to travel on the affected section today.

According to Renfe in a press release, this interruption of rail traffic on the Utrera-Dos Hermanas section affects services on the C1 commuter line in Seville and the medium and long-distance trains that link Cadiz with Seville, as well as the Seville-Osuna and Seville-Malaga regional services. The Avant train between Malaga and Seville is operating normally and has not been affected.

Por condiciones climatológicas adversas, se encuentra interrumpida la circulación ferroviaria en el tramo Utrera-Dos Hermanas. Para los viajeros afectados, se recomienda que hagan su desplazamiento con medios propios. — InfoRenfe (@Inforenfe) October 23, 2023

Renfe has recommended that passengers use alternative means of transport because, «despite the work carried out by Adif technicians to restore the service, it is not possible to travel on this route due to the wind and rain storm that has hit the area».