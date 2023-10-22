Storm Bernard arrives in south of Spain bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of 90km/h

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A few days ago it was storm Aline that brought strong gusts of wind and heavy rain and now comes Bernard, which enters Spain this Sunday, 22 October, and puts more than twenty provinces in eleven regions at risk (yellow) or at significant risk (amber) for wind, rain and waves, according to the forecast of state weather agency (Aemet).

The new storm will put the coastlines of Huelva and Cadiz this Sunday under an amber warning for wind and coastal phenomena, where strong gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre.

The amber alert will be activated from 2pm until midnight in the case of the coast of Huelva and, one hour later, at 3pm, it will begin on the coast of Cadiz and in the Strait of Gibraltar, in the latter area only due to coastal conditions.

In addition, storm Bernard will also bring other yellow warnings for wind or rain in all provinces of Andalucía, except in Almeria.

Therefore, from 3pm the wind warning will be activated in Andévalo and Condado and in Aracena, in Huelva; in Grazalema and in the Cadiz countryside; and will be extended to the provinces of Seville and Cordoba, to the Cuenca del Genil, in Granada; to the City y Montes and Valle del Guadalquivir, in Jaén; and to Antequera and Ronda, in Malaga province.

A yellow warning will only be in force for rain in the Huelva region of Aracena, also from midday. The same level of warning will be in force on the Costa del Sol for coastal phenomena.